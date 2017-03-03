Tree topples on Warren home

The owner of a Warren home had a rude awakening Friday morning when a tree toppled onto his house.

It was around 6 a.m. when the large tree fell on the roof of a house at the corner of Genessee Ave. NE and Maplewood Ave. NE.

The tree also brought down wires.

No one was hurt.

When 21 News was on the scene, the owner of the home was in the process of looking for a company to remove the tree.