Judge explains why porn emails barred from ex-AG Kane trial

By MARK SCOLFORO
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A judge is defending the conviction of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane in a perjury case, including a decision to bar evidence about a pornographic email scandal at the state prosecutors' office.

Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy wrote in a 103-page opinion Thursday that none of the issues Kane's lawyers have raised about her trial and conviction would justify overturning the verdict.

Kane was found to have unlawfully leaked grand jury materials in a political payback scheme and then to have lied about it under oath.

She wanted to introduce evidence about a porn email scandal she brought to light. The judge says doing so could have confused the issues and misled jurors.

Kane is free on bail as she appeals her conviction on two felony counts of perjury and seven misdemeanor charges.

