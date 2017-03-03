Raid uncovers fentanyl, weapons and baby in Youngstown home

A raid Thursday evening that led to an arrest revealed several drugs, weapons and an infant inside a Youngstown home.

Members of the vice squad and Youngstown police arrived at a house on 139 E. Auburndale Avenue serving a search warrant and investigating drug activity.

Around 6:30 p.m., as authorities approached the porch of the front door, they saw two individuals running through the living room of the house.

After police announced they were there for a search warrant, they forced open the door.

Officers then found 27-year-old Dontee Jackson and a woman running to the stairs.

Police ordered the two to get on the ground, but they continued to the second floor of the home.

As authorities continued their search, they found another woman in the kitchen holding a four-month-old child.

The search of the residence uncovered the following:

One bag of Fentanyl

One bag of cocaine

8 milogram Suboxone strips

White pills marked "N8"

One black digital scale with drug residue

One glass plate with a razor blade and drug residue

One loaded black handgun with a loaded magazine

$530 U.S. currency from Jackson

One bag containing crack, heroin and half a pill, which police say did not test for narcotics

Police say Jackson matched the description of the person who was allegedly selling narcotics from the residence.

Jackson was charged with possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.