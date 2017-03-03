Search continues for missing Farmdale man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Search continues for missing Farmdale man

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
FARMDALE, Ohio -

The search for 91-year old John Peters of Sodom-Hutchings Road in Farmdale entered its third day on Friday.

The Sheriff's department has been able to determine where he was last seen.

"We did track his whereabouts as best we could through his credit cards. As last we could tell he was in Orwell (Ohio) at a Shell station where he fueled his vehicle up with the assistance of an employee there," said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

The Sheriff says Peters also made a credit card purchase at the Sparkle Market in Cortland.  

Authorities say Peters suffers from dementia and his family is worried for a his welfare.

Peters is a white male, age 91,  five foot seven inches tall and weighs 155 lbs.

He was last seen wearing green Dickies clothing.

He is driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate number JP6040.

His description and that of his van are now being posted on electronic sign boards along the Ohio turnpike.

Anyone seeing Peters or his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 to report his location.   
 

