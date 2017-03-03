Congressman Ryan calls on President Trump to help bring back Lordstown shift

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is calling on President Trump to help hundreds of laid-off local GM workers get their jobs back.

Ryan's office released a letter he sent to the White House on Friday, calling on the president to work with General Motors to reinstate the 1,250 autoworkers who lost their jobs when the automaker eliminated the third shift at the Lordstown assembly plant in January.

In announcing plans to cut the shift last November, GM said demand for the Chevy Cruze made at the local plant has declined because customer preference has shifted from small cars to crossover vehicles and trucks.

Ryan, a Democrat, calls on the Republican president to keep what the congressman says was a campaign promise.

“During your campaign you said that you would support blue collar families, and spur American manufacturing,” writes Ryan. “On inauguration day, while you spoke about America’s shuttered factories and the millions of workers struggling to find jobs, GM began the indefinite suspension of the third shift at their Ohio Lordstown Assembly Complex.”

Ryan's letter also cites the loss of jobs at local companies that support Cruze production such as Magna-Lordstown Seating Systems, Jamestown Industries, and Comprehensive Logistics.

“These job losses will further add to the economic pressures currently facing blue collar Americans and their families,” said Ryan

Noting that mass layoffs can economically depress a an area, Ryan says, “As struggling families tighten their belts, regional spending declines. Consequently, complementary industries restaurants, grocery stores, and stores close their doors. Without the introduction of new industry, areas like Northeast Ohio will have difficulty rebuilding an economic foundation.”

The congressman concludes by saying he looks forward to hearing from the president about how to reinstate the third shift at Lordstown and also preventing three weeks of downtime planned for the entire plant this month.

In January, President Trump tweeted, "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!"

General Motors responded by saying all of its Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are now made in Lordstown. Only the hatchback versions are imported from Mexico, and that's just a small percentage of the Cruzes sold.

Last year Trump threatened to tax Ford, which had announced plans to shift production of the compact Focus to Mexico.

About the same time the president tweeted his GM message, Ford canceled plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and instead promised to invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford still plans to shift production of the Focus to Mexico, but will make the car at an existing plant.