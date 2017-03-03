The latest hunting and fishing products on display in Liberty - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The latest hunting and fishing products on display in Liberty

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

The snow will be melting soon, and when it does it's time to get out and hunt and fish.

Outdoor enthusiasts were able to check out the latest products this weekend at the 2017 Hunting and Fishing Expo in Liberty. 

"Some of the best products that are going to be a huge hit this year is going to be the Berkely fishing minnow's, size 11. You can use it on wire line, you can use it on your lead core line. Custom colors right now are one of the hot and heavy things on the market. They also have their flicker shad, you have your Mosquito Lake,  Berlin, Pymatuning, this is going to be a big ticket this year," says John Gribble of DB Sport Fishing.

When it comes to hunting, turkey season is less than 50 days away, and one local company is innovating the way you hunt. 

"Bush-N-A-Bag is a really great ghillie suit system, it's also a ground blind. So it's a one piece unit that comes in a bag. The bag holds your unit when you're walking through the woods. When you're ready to hunt you just drop the whole unit and it covers you up, and the bag your holding becomes your head net.," says Chris Creed a co-owner of Bush-N-A-Bag.

Whether your hunting or fishing, you'll need some good outerwear to get you through any inclement weather. 

"Once you get cold or wet, you're pretty much finished. The nice thing about these things [Frogg Toggs Rain Suits] too is that they dry really quick, so if you're out on a boat and you get wet, when it stops raining, hang it on the back of the chair and you'll be dry in an hour. " says larry Patrone with Frogg Toggs.

All the latest products, and even local hunting and fishing clubs, will be on display through Sunday at the MetroPlex Expo Center. 

