Cell phone left at burning SUV leads Youngstown police to murder suspects

21 News has learned what led Youngstown Police Detectives to the arrest of two suspects in the murder of a man who was shot in the head and whose body was found in a burning SUV.

Bond was set at $1 million for Lyric Moore, 21, of Youngstown and Terrell Martin, 37, of Youngstown. Both faced Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Robert Milich for their initial appearance on a single count each of aggravated murder in the death of a victim who has yet to be positively identified.

The owner of the vehicle Zachary Howell is presumed to be the body in the car found back on Februry 20, according to police.

21 News has learned that a cellular phone belonging to suspect Lyric Moore was located near the burning SUV and that gave investigators a lead on the suspects early on.

The cell phone also allegedly contained text messages between the two suspects that revealed part of the plan.

A criminal complaint filed with the court says a cell phone belonging to Moore was discovered near the burning truck and led investigators to Lyric Moore's door where they found a gas can in her pantry.

Moore's phone GPS also puts her inside Howell's Campbell residence, while a person outside the house was texting her and allegedly identified himself as Terrell Martin.

Martin the other suspect charged in this case was reportedly out on a $255,000 bond at the time for a drug conspiracy case when the murder happened.

According to the court document, text messages between the two suspects reveal that Moore was to leave the door unlocked at the victim's home to allow Martin inside on the evening of the 18th, into the morning of the 19th.

But the two abandoned the plan when Martin said the door was locked and that Moore failed to unlock it.

Terrell Martin asked Lyric Moore if she was backing out of the plan.

However, text records show that Moore and Martin repeated the same scenario on the 19th, into the morning of the 20th.

Moore indicated the door was unlocked at 4:33 am on the 20th.

Martin asked Moore where Howell's gun was and Moore had indicated that Howell was asleep and the gun was away from him.

Moore's phone then later traveled directly from Howell's house to the location of the burning car.

The prosecutor says the victim was burglarized, kidnapped and then murdered.

