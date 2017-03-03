Man who threw brick through YPD door says he's homeless - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man who threw brick through YPD door says he's homeless

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Clifton Jennings Clifton Jennings
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The man who threw a brick through the front door of the Youngstown Police Department, shattering the glass, is being held at the Mahoning County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Clifton Jennings told Judge Robert Milich he's homeless as he appeared by video arraignment for his initial appearance in court.

It was on Wednesday, March 1st when Jennings was arrested after hurling the brick through the glass door of the city building.

Witnesses say he just stood there and never made an attempt to run.

When a Youngstown Police Officer went to arrest him Jennings is quoted as saying, "I just want to go to jail." 

Police suspect Jennings needed something to eat and a warm place to sleep.

He was convicted of vandalism for doing the same thing about six months ago.

A Youngstown Assistant Prosecutor told the judge that Jennings has been convicted of felony vandalism, several counts of vandalism and possession of drugs.

