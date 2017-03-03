Vanity Shops closing at Southern Park Mall and other locations - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vanity Shops closing at Southern Park Mall and other locations

Posted: Updated:
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

You can add another mall based retailer to the list of those closing their doors because of financial difficulties.

A bankruptcy judge has approved a request from Vanity, also known as Vanity Shops, to close its 137 stores, including the Southern Park Mall location.

The Grand Forks, Nebraska based, privately owned specialty retailer has stores in 27 states selling apparel for young women.

A going-out-of-business sale is underway at the stores, with all sales final, according to the company website.

Another clothing chain, The Limited, began closing all of its stores in December, including stores at the Southern Park Mall and the Eastwood Mall.

Older, more established, mall-based retailers have not escaped the competition from online sales.

Macy's and Sears recently announced a round of store closings, including the Shenango Valley Mall locations.

J.C. Penney is expected to announce the closing of 130 to 140 stores later this month.

Last summer, Dillard's converted its Eastwood Mall store into a discount priced clearance center.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Things to know about Ohio police shooting retrial

    Things to know about Ohio police shooting retrial

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 07:40:53 GMT
    Testimony is expected to begin this week in the murder retrial of a white former police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop in Cincinnati.More >>
    Testimony is expected to begin this week in the murder retrial of a white former police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop in Cincinnati.More >>

  • Grande returns to Manchester to honor victims with benefit

    Grande returns to Manchester to honor victims with benefit

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:30:29 GMT
    Ariana Grande is scheduled to take the stage again Sunday in Manchester, England, for a star-studded benefit concert to help victims of a suicide bombing that struck her last concert and killed 22 people.More >>
    Ariana Grande is scheduled to take the stage again Sunday in Manchester, England, for a star-studded benefit concert to help victims of a suicide bombing that struck her last concert and killed 22 people.More >>

  • Ohio State to consider change in same-sex partners benefits

    Ohio State to consider change in same-sex partners benefits

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:34:29 GMT

    Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019. The Columbus Dispatch reports the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide. The change is prompted by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. Th...

    More >>

    Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019. The Columbus Dispatch reports the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide. The change is prompted by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. Th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms