Vanity Shops closing at Southern Park Mall and other locations

You can add another mall based retailer to the list of those closing their doors because of financial difficulties.

A bankruptcy judge has approved a request from Vanity, also known as Vanity Shops, to close its 137 stores, including the Southern Park Mall location.

The Grand Forks, Nebraska based, privately owned specialty retailer has stores in 27 states selling apparel for young women.

A going-out-of-business sale is underway at the stores, with all sales final, according to the company website.

Another clothing chain, The Limited, began closing all of its stores in December, including stores at the Southern Park Mall and the Eastwood Mall.

Older, more established, mall-based retailers have not escaped the competition from online sales.

Macy's and Sears recently announced a round of store closings, including the Shenango Valley Mall locations.

J.C. Penney is expected to announce the closing of 130 to 140 stores later this month.

Last summer, Dillard's converted its Eastwood Mall store into a discount priced clearance center.