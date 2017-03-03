McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/3/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/3/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys’ Playoffs

Cardinal Mooney 37 Ursuline 39

Girard 71 Canfield 63 | OT

Salem 64 Struthers 52

Hubbard 48 Poland 58

Campbell 31 South Range 72

Springfield 63 United 54

Garfield 52 Brookfield 47

Grand Valley 70 Champion 75

Mineral Ridge 50 LaBrae 92

Maplewood 54 Windham 52

Richmond Heights 38 Warren JFK 83

Southern 48 East Canton 46

Sebring 56 Lisbon 44

Heritage Christian 61 McDonald 86

Harborcreek 47 Sharon 40

Wilmington 59 West Middlesex 51

Greenville 51 Fairview 39

Kennedy Catholic 95 Jamestown 22

Grove City 39 Erie Strong Vincent 66

