Occupants escape morning house fire in Hubbard Twp. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Updated

Occupants escape morning house fire in Hubbard Twp.

Posted: Updated:
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio -

Hubbard, Liberty and Brookfield fire crews were called to an early morning house fire around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Trumbull dispatchers tell 21 News the crews were working on the fire at a home located on New York Lane in Hubbard Township.

Hubbard Eagle Joint Fire District Chief Ron Stanish says the fire may have started in the garage and spread to the attic.

Chief Stanish also says it was difficult to battle the flames because of renovations being done to the home.

There were at least two people inside the residence, but the chief says they both made it out safely and no injuries were reported. 

Police say the State Fire Marshal will be brought in for investigation of the fire, which caused extensive damage to the home. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Poland bakery recalls 3,000 pounds of pepperoni rolls

    Poland bakery recalls 3,000 pounds of pepperoni rolls

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:13:28 GMT

    A Poland bakery is recalling 2,959 pounds of pepperoni rolls due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service announced that P&S Bakery has recalled frozen, ready-to-eat, beef and pork pepperoni rolls that may be contaminated with clear meat casing used in food production. 

    More >>

    A Poland bakery is recalling 2,959 pounds of pepperoni rolls due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service announced that P&S Bakery has recalled frozen, ready-to-eat, beef and pork pepperoni rolls that may be contaminated with clear meat casing used in food production. 

    More >>

  • 2 London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises

    2 London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:11:14 GMT
    London police say counterterrorism investigators London searched two homes at dawn on Monday, detaining "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the three men who swerved a van into pedestrians on...More >>
    London police say counterterrorism investigators London searched two homes at dawn on Monday, detaining "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the three men who swerved a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then went on a knife rampage.More >>

  • Canadian victim in London attack died in her fiance's arms

    Canadian victim in London attack died in her fiance's arms

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:10:06 GMT
    Canadian victim Christine Archibald died in the arms of her heartbroken fiance after being struck by a van of terrorists on London Bridge.More >>
    Canadian victim Christine Archibald died in the arms of her heartbroken fiance after being struck by a van of terrorists on London Bridge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms