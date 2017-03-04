Occupants escape morning house fire in Hubbard Twp.

Hubbard, Liberty and Brookfield fire crews were called to an early morning house fire around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Trumbull dispatchers tell 21 News the crews were working on the fire at a home located on New York Lane in Hubbard Township.

Hubbard Eagle Joint Fire District Chief Ron Stanish says the fire may have started in the garage and spread to the attic.

Chief Stanish also says it was difficult to battle the flames because of renovations being done to the home.

There were at least two people inside the residence, but the chief says they both made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Police say the State Fire Marshal will be brought in for investigation of the fire, which caused extensive damage to the home.