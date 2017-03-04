Antone's owner refutes Facebook page claim that business is 'permanently closed'

Two weeks have passed since questions were raised regarding the future of Antone's Banquet Centre in Boardman.

Antone's owner, Ross Scianna, spoke with 21 News and said they are still open.

Scianna adds that he does not have access to the Facebook page, which is titled Antone's Banquet Centre & Gourmet Catering.

On the business's Facebook page, the status of the restaurant reads "May be permanently closed."

Facebook does have the feature for users to report if the status is incorrect.