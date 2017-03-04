Antone's owner refutes Facebook page claim that business is 'permanently closed'

A Poland bakery is recalling 2,959 pounds of pepperoni rolls due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service announced that P&S Bakery has recalled frozen, ready-to-eat, beef and pork pepperoni rolls that may be contaminated with clear meat casing used in food production.More >>
A Campbell woman has been sentenced to spend time in jail for animal cruelty after police found five dogs living in deplorable conditions in her garage. Erica Greene, 38, pleaded guilty last week to the animal cruelty charge in Campbell Municipal Court and was immediately sentenced to thirty days in jail. The charge stems from May 19, when officers found five dogs, four of them puppies, huddled in the locked garage at her home at 666 Coitsville Road.More >>
The valley will have one less office supply store one month from now. Staples has confirmed to 21 News that it will be closing its store in Boardman on Doral Drive on July 8. According to a company statement, the closing is part of a company effort to “right-size” operations as customers shift their shopping preferences to online buying. Stores in Niles and Hermitage remain in operation. Staples reported a 5% decrease in sales from February to April, compared to the sa...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
