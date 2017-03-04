Austintown school hosts 'Superhero Bingo' night

Families came together at the Austintown Intermediate School Friday night for a full night of superhero fun.

Students and their families played "Superhero Bingo" with several prizes, raffles and a concession stand to enjoy.

"We have about 240 people here and it's a good thing to get out at school and a safe environment to hang out with your friends," said Austintown PTA President Patty Herman.

This is the third year "Superhero Bingo" has taken place.