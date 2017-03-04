Austintown school hosts 'Superhero Bingo' night - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown school hosts 'Superhero Bingo' night

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Families came together at the Austintown Intermediate School Friday night for a full night of superhero fun.  

Students and their families played "Superhero Bingo" with several prizes, raffles and a concession stand to enjoy. 

"We have about 240 people here and it's a good thing to get out at school and a safe environment to hang out with your friends," said Austintown PTA President Patty Herman. 

This is the third year "Superhero Bingo" has taken place.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Poland bakery recalls 3,000 pounds of pepperoni rolls

    Poland bakery recalls 3,000 pounds of pepperoni rolls

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:13:28 GMT

    A Poland bakery is recalling 2,959 pounds of pepperoni rolls due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service announced that P&S Bakery has recalled frozen, ready-to-eat, beef and pork pepperoni rolls that may be contaminated with clear meat casing used in food production. 

    More >>

    A Poland bakery is recalling 2,959 pounds of pepperoni rolls due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service announced that P&S Bakery has recalled frozen, ready-to-eat, beef and pork pepperoni rolls that may be contaminated with clear meat casing used in food production. 

    More >>

  • 2 London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises

    2 London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:11:14 GMT
    London police say counterterrorism investigators London searched two homes at dawn on Monday, detaining "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the three men who swerved a van into pedestrians on...More >>
    London police say counterterrorism investigators London searched two homes at dawn on Monday, detaining "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the three men who swerved a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then went on a knife rampage.More >>

  • Canadian victim in London attack died in her fiance's arms

    Canadian victim in London attack died in her fiance's arms

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:10:06 GMT
    Canadian victim Christine Archibald died in the arms of her heartbroken fiance after being struck by a van of terrorists on London Bridge.More >>
    Canadian victim Christine Archibald died in the arms of her heartbroken fiance after being struck by a van of terrorists on London Bridge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms