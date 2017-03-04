Arrest warrant turns to standoff in Springfield Township

Several agencies from across Mahoning County were called to a home on East Garfield Road Saturday, which turned into a four-hour standoff with police.

Springfield Township police tell 21 News that the suspect, Brandon Hill, 22, is now in custody.

Police say they had been alerted that Hill, a suspect in burglaries that took place in Canfield last week, lived in Springfield Township.

Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the residence Friday, but the suspect took off on foot and police were unable to find him.

When they arrived at the home again Saturday, Hill refused to leave, causing police to call for backup.

After about four hours, the Hill surrendered peacefully.

Hill faces charges stemming from the burglaries that took place Monday and could face future charges from the standoff.

Authorities are waiting for a search warrant to uncover any evidence in the home.