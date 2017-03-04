President Trump supporters rally in Boardman and Lisbon

A quick march from the Columbiana County Republican Party Headquarters to the center of Lisbon kicked off the Spirit of America rally in Columbiana County on Saturday.

The event included cake and conversation supporting President Donald Trump.

"I just wanted to show my support. I think the country is making a huge turnaround, supporting our country, supporting our President and I really like when Donald Trump says 'We the People'. We is what is going to make a difference, not Donald, but we," said Jerry Briceland from Salem.

Activities were planned for about 150 supporters at the Columbiana County rally. Considering the chilly temperatures, organizers were more than pleased with the turnout.

Political signs and American flags waved as a religious leader, veteran, community members and Republican Congressman Bill Johnson offered remarks.

"We want a health care system that works for all Americans. We want to protect our national security. We want to enforce our immigration laws. We want people to come here, but we want them to do it the right way and we want to honor the sacrifices that our military men and women in uniform do," said Congressman Johnson.

That same message was shared in Boardman, where supporters of the president also gathered.