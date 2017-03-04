YSU men knock off top seed Oakland at buzzer

DETROIT, Mich. - The Youngstown State men's basketball team knocked off top seed Oakland 81-80 as Jordan Kaufman hit a lay-up as time expired as the ninth-seeded Penguins advance to the Horizon League semifinals for the first time in school history.

"I'm so happy for the guys and just how proud we executed," said a joyous head coach Jerry Slocum.

The Penguins were down 80-79 when the Penguins inbounded the basketball and Cameron Morse, who finished with 34 points, hit a wide open Kaufman who was all alone in the lane and laid the ball up. The play was reviewed, but Kaufman's shot clearly beat the buzzer.

Kaufman finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Penguins play Monday night against the winner of the Northern Kentucky-Wright State Sunday night.