Ohio firefighter's widow seeks statue stolen from his grave - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio firefighter's widow seeks statue stolen from his grave

Posted: Updated:
CANTON, Ohio (AP) -

The widow of an Ohio firefighter is asking for the return of a cement statue that she placed at his grave.

The 2-foot likeness of a firefighter had stood sentinel near Scott Hickenbotham's burial site at Union Cemetery for about five years.

Hickenbotham died of a rare form of leukemia more than 30 years ago, when he was 28. His widow, Barbara Schaefer Hickenbotham Huhn, told The Repository of Canton (http://bit.ly/2mqjhOo ) she visits his grave frequently, often with the couple's children, to have picnics and leave remembrances.

Huhn, who's remarried and divorced since Hickenbotham's death, says she saved for the statue for a year.

After discovering it missing in February, she posted her frustration on Facebook and drives by Hickenbotham's gravesite every couple of days hoping for its return.

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sharon police investigate homicide

    Sharon police investigate homicide

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:56:18 GMT
    Sharon police are on the scene of a what Chief Gerald Smith is calling a homicide investigation. Smith says the Pennsylvania State Police forensic unit was called out to the area of George Street and Spruce Avenue at around noon Tuesday. There is word yet on how many victims maybe involved. The investigation is a just three blocks away from where a victim was found shot on a porch Monday night. We don't know if th two incidents are connected.   More >>
    Sharon police are on the scene of a what Chief Gerald Smith is calling a homicide investigation. Smith says the Pennsylvania State Police forensic unit was called out to the area of George Street and Spruce Avenue at around noon Tuesday. There is word yet on how many victims maybe involved. The investigation is a just three blocks away from where a victim was found shot on a porch Monday night. We don't know if th two incidents are connected.   More >>

  • Accuser's mother bolsters story Cosby drugged, assaulted her

    Accuser's mother bolsters story Cosby drugged, assaulted her

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:54:43 GMT
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are proving quick to go on the attack as his sexual assault trial gets underway in suburban Philadelphia.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are proving quick to go on the attack as his sexual assault trial gets underway in suburban Philadelphia.More >>

  • GM shareholders reject proposal to split stock in 2

    GM shareholders reject proposal to split stock in 2

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:53:01 GMT

    General Motors shareholders have overwhelmingly turned down an activist shareholder's plan to split the company's stock into two classes. Only about 9 percent of the stockholders voted for the plan from David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund in a preliminary vote count. They also re-elected all 11 GM board members, rejecting the three candidates backed by Greenlight. Einhorn proposed splitting the stock into capital appreciation ...

    More >>

    General Motors shareholders have overwhelmingly turned down an activist shareholder's plan to split the company's stock into two classes. Only about 9 percent of the stockholders voted for the plan from David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund in a preliminary vote count. They also re-elected all 11 GM board members, rejecting the three candidates backed by Greenlight. Einhorn proposed splitting the stock into capital appreciation ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms