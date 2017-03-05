McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/4/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/4/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys' Playoffs

Louisville 54 Boardman 62

Fitch 49 Warren Harding 74

East 68 Akron Ellet 83

Howland 36 Lake 56

Quaker Valley 58 New Castle 73

H.S. Basketball | Girls' Playoffs

Ursuline 60 Columbiana 46

Champion 39 Garrettsville Garfield 55

McDonald 22 Jackson Milton 48

West Middlesex 37 Reynolds 26

Farrell 37 Kennedy Catholic 55

Harborcreek 53 Hickory 43 

