Police: Teen, 2 women uninjured when bullets hit school bus

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a school bus was struck eight times by bullets in north Philadelphia, but a teenage girl and two women aboard were uninjured.

Police said the short yellow bus was traveling through an intersection in the Nicetown neighborhood shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday when the gunfire erupted. Surveillance video showed four men exiting a vehicle and firing before fleeing.

Police said at least 42 shots were fired, and some shattered windows while others went through the vehicle. The 45-year-old driver, a 27-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl on the bus weren't injured.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a 58-year-old hit in the ear told investigators that he believed a man he was talking to was the target. Detectives are trying to find that man, who fled before police arrived.

