Philadelphia woman charged in possible road rage stabbing

FELTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a 71-year-old Philadelphia woman has been arrested and charged in a stabbing that followed a possible road rage incident.

Police said in a statement that an investigation linked Mary M. Craig to the stabbing in November. The attack came after authorities say women in two cars exchanged profanities while stopped at a red light in the Felton area. The victim was stabbed in the upper torso and taken to a hospital.

Craig was arrested Friday at her home and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree reckless endangering.

Police say she was arraigned and released on $46,000 unsecured bond.

No telephone number for Craig was listed. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

