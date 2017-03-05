Smith scores short-handed to lift Senators over Jackets 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Zack Smith scored a short-handed goal in the third period and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night.

Viktor Stalberg got his first goal since joining the Senators ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline. Erik Karlsson scored his 11th of the season and Craig Anderson made 25 saves.

Stalberg was traded to Ottawa by the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2017 third-round draft pick on Tuesday.

Brandon Saad and Sam Gagner scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo played just his eighth game this season and made 24 saves. This was the first regulation loss for Columbus in five games (3-1-1).

