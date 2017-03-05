US women's hockey team lacks coach with Olympics 1 year out

A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going set

Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the city

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a new problem presented by the nation's opioid epidemic: the threat of law enforcement officers accidentally overdosing.

The newest permanent exhibit at the National World War II Museum tells the home front story from the 1920s to the development of the atomic bomb.

Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump's spending plan _ the third straight White House that has tried to cut the funding.

Opening statements in the bench trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself have started.

The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to return to the stand Tuesday.

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - Longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee is out as the coach of the U.S. women's hockey team after leading the Americans to gold medals at the last two world championships.

Who's in?

The players are waiting to hear, less than a month before the world championships and less than a year before the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

Klee is "not our coach right now," star forward Hilary Knight told The Associated Press on Saturday. "I just know that it was a privilege to work with him."

Knight wouldn't say what reasons USA Hockey gave for the change. Reagan Carey, the team's general manager, also declined to say why Klee was let go but said the decision was part of "determining what's needed and making sure we are advancing as a team."

Carey said she made a decision after the Sochi Olympics, when the Americans lost in overtime to Canada in the gold-medal game, to name a head coach event by event. Klee, who played for seven NHL teams during a 14-year career, won two straight world championships under this system and twice won the prestigious Four Nations Cup, most recently in November.

"There's only positive things I can say about Ken," Carey told the AP, adding that a head coach for the 2017 world championships will be named early next week. "He provided a lot of great coaching and motivation for our team. It worked well, as you can see by the scoreboard."

Former NHL goaltender Robb Stauber was the head coach for a pair of exhibitions against Canada in December.

"A lot of people have come and gone," Knight said. "It definitely is different how they're doing it now."

Carey noted that there has been continuity on the coaching staff, with Klee on the bench for two years and many of the assistants remaining constant.

"It certainly would be difficult to have a new head coach every event," she said. "It's been a good balance having a core coaching staff. It's not been a completely different staff every time."

Stauber has been involved with the women's national team since 2010 and was the goaltenders coach for the team that won the silver medal in Sochi. It is rare - but not unprecedented - for a goalie to be the head coach for a hockey team, with Hall of Famer Patrick Roy recently serving three years on the Colorado Avalanche bench.

"I am not worried about a goalie being a head coach," Carey said. "Whatever position he used to play is not important."

The world championships begin March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan, and the rosters are also expected to be announced next week. The next major event is the 2017 Four Nations Cup, followed by the Pyeongchang Olympics; Carey said the goal would be to have the same coaching staff in place for both.

Knight noted that Canada has twice changed coaches during the run-up to the Olympics, including just two months before the Sochi Games, when Dan Church resigned and was replaced by Kevin Dineen.

"We've got such a strong leadership group," said Knight, a two-time Olympic silver medalist. "Regardless of who steps up and who's coaching, we've got to do our own jobs."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.