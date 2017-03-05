Emails from VP Pence's time as governor delivered in Indiana

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going set

A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going set

Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the city

Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the city

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a new problem presented by the nation's opioid epidemic: the threat of law enforcement officers accidentally overdosing.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a new problem presented by the nation's opioid epidemic: the threat of law enforcement officers accidentally overdosing.

The newest permanent exhibit at the National World War II Museum tells the home front story from the 1920s to the development of the atomic bomb.

The newest permanent exhibit at the National World War II Museum tells the home front story from the 1920s to the development of the atomic bomb.

Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump's spending plan _ the third straight White House that has tried to cut the funding.

Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump's spending plan _ the third straight White House that has tried to cut the funding.

Opening statements in the bench trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself have started.

Opening statements in the bench trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself have started.

The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to return to the stand Tuesday.

The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to return to the stand Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Thirteen boxes of emails from Vice President Mike Pence's term as Indiana governor have been turned over to state government, about two months after an earlier attempt didn't work, a spokesman said.

Attorneys for Pence delivered the emails Thursday to be archived for public review as required under Indiana law, the Indianapolis Star reported (http://indy.st/2m4OK6j ).

The emails are from government accounts as well as Pence's private email account used for government business, spokesman Marc Lotter said. That AOL account was disclosed Thursday.

"It's been expressed to us that a lot of what's in those boxes, if not everything, we already have. But we haven't verified that," said Stephanie Wilson, a spokeswoman for the new governor, Eric Holcomb.

Lotter said attorneys for Pence tried to deliver boxes of emails on Jan. 9, his last day as governor, but they returned to the law firm with them due to a "lack of clarity (about) what to do" with the emails.

Pence said Friday that he has "fully complied" with Indiana law. Critics, however, say emails from Pence's private account should have been disclosed earlier.

"We shouldn't be accidentally discovering that officials from the governor down to school board members are conducting public business on private communication channels," said Gerry Lanosga, an Indiana University professor and past president of the Indiana Coalition for Open Government.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.