YSU softball falls to Radford, Furman

Spartanburg, S.C. - The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on day two of the Pepsi Classic hosted by USC-Upstate. The Penguins lost to Radford, 3-1, before a 9-1 five-inning defeat to Furman on Saturday.

With the losses, the Penguins fall to 2-11 on the season.

In the opener, freshman pitcher Maddi Lusk was the hard-luck loser tossing a complete game and allowing just three runs while striking out six.

The Penguins collected just five hits from Cali Mikovich, Britteny Moffatt, Maria Lacatena, Kelly Thompson-Cappadocio and Hannah Lucas.

Against Furman, the Penguins committed four errors and posted just four hits in the 9-1 loss. Lucas went 2-for-2 with a run batted in while Sarah Dowd had a double and scored a run.

The Penguins face Furman in a single game, Sunday, at Noon.

Source: Youngstown State University