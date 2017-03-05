Early morning house fire in Sharon under investigation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Early morning house fire in Sharon under investigation

SHARON, Pa -

The Sharon Fire Department was called to a fully-involved house fire early Sunday morning. 

Fire officials say the house was vacant, but the damage left the house a total loss.

The flames started around 3:15 a.m. at the home on the corner of Wheeler Place and South Irvine Avenue, just three blocks away from the fire department.

The fire marshal will be out to the residence on Monday to investigate.

This is just one of the string of vacant house fires that have been reported in the last several weeks in Sharon.

Police and fire investigators in Sharon believe there could be an arsonist setting fires to vacant homes and garages in the West Hill area.

However, fire officials say it's too early to tell if this fire could be one identified as an arson.

