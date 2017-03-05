Ohio bill would allow cheaper alternatives to costly EpiPen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio bill would allow cheaper alternatives to costly EpiPen

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -

An Ohio bill would allow pharmacists to offer a generic and cheaper alternative to lifesaving EpiPens.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2mCcSAi ) the bill introduced last week by state Rep. Derek Merrin would allow substitution only with the patient's permission. Doctors still can insist on the brand-name EpiPen.

Merrin, a Republican, says he sees the bill as a national model, "free-market solution" to the Mylan pricing issue.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals came under fire last year for gradually raising the retail price more than 400 percent to $600 for a two-pen pack.

State Sen. David Burke, a Republican and the only pharmacist in the General Assembly, says he knows of no instance where substitution of the drug, delivered through a different spring mechanism than used in the Mylan product, has caused harm.

  Auto industry analysts weigh in on GM's future

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:34:38 GMT

    General Motors investors are weigh in on the company's future by widely rejecting a plan to split the company's stock into two classes. The decision did not come as a surprise with only 9 percent of shareholders voting in favor of the proposal. Investiment experts say General Motors remains a stable stock option. "GM shares are very inexpensive, they pay a very good dividend, about 4.4 percent," David Dastoli said, chief investment officer with Farmer's Trust Company.

  DEA warns police of accidental overdose risks in drug fight

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:33:32 GMT
    The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a new problem presented by the nation's opioid epidemic: the threat of law enforcement officers accidentally overdosing.
  'I was frozen': Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:33:20 GMT
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are proving quick to go on the attack as his sexual assault trial gets underway in suburban Philadelphia.
