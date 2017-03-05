Pickup crash kills driver minutes after hitting cruiser

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man died after crashing his pickup truck minutes after running into the rear of a police cruiser and three other vehicles.

Officials in Allegheny County said the initial crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in Penn Hills, when the cruiser was behind other cars when a pickup truck crashed into it, causing heavy damage. An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries described as minor.

Police chief Howard Burton said the pickup went on to hit three other vehicles ahead of the cruiser.

County officials said the truck continued into Wilkinsburg, where the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing the driver. His name hasn't been released. The accidents remain under investigation.

