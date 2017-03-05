Schiavoni's plans to secure campaign cash ahead of 2018 run for - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Schiavoni's plans to secure campaign cash ahead of 2018 run for governor

By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
The first Democrat to officially enter the 2018 race for Ohio Governor is planning campaign stops across the state ahead of any major fundraising efforts.

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni is well-known throughout the Valley, but he knows he has work to do when it comes to name recognition with voters across the state.

On WFMJ Weekend Today's Press Pass on Sunday, Schiavoni said he'll first work to gain the trust of voters with events across Ohio before asking for campaign contributions.

"That's what I'm doing, is going through the state explaining who I am, explaining what I would do if I was fortunate enough to win, and then we'll raise the money later," Schiavoni said.

Schiavoni said he raised nearly $1.4 million in the last two years but had to spend almost all of it supporting Democratic candidates in the last election cycle. He has roughly $39,000 left to build on.

His announcement to enter a race that will likely be contentious with Republican candidates that already show strong financial backing comes after Valley Congressman Tim Ryan announced he would not run for governor.

"I had said all along that if Tim Ryan is not running, I was going to run," Schiavoni said. "I thought a primary up here between Tim and I was not the best for anybody."

While he's going up against big names, Schiavoni says he's only focusing on what he can control, which is the message he plans to share with the voters in the months ahead.

Schiavoni believes he can garner support from communities along the Ohio River where many voted for Trump in the presidential election.
"It's about simple messaging and talking to them about things that are important to them," he said.

