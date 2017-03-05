Schiavoni's plans to secure campaign cash ahead of 2018 run for governor

General Motors investors are weigh in on the company's future by widely rejecting a plan to split the company's stock into two classes. The decision did not come as a surprise with only 9 percent of shareholders voting in favor of the proposal. Investiment experts say General Motors remains a stable stock option. "GM shares are very inexpensive, they pay a very good dividend, about 4.4 percent," David Dastoli said, chief investment officer with Farmer's Trust Company. Sa...More >>
General Motors investors are weigh in on the company's future by widely rejecting a plan to split the company's stock into two classes. The decision did not come as a surprise with only 9 percent of shareholders voting in favor of the proposal. Investiment experts say General Motors remains a stable stock option. "GM shares are very inexpensive, they pay a very good dividend, about 4.4 percent," David Dastoli said, chief investment officer with Farmer's Trust Company. Sa...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>