Food lovers unite at FoodECrave

There's a shift that's taken place in the way we shop.

Even though it took a while, more and more that now includes shopping for food. More companies are embracing e-commerce, and a web service based right here in Youngstown is trying to lead the way.

The best gourmet food in the country is just a click away. That's the idea behind the new website FoodECrave.

"I was watching my wife go on etsy. She was looking for small crafters. They were sorted by reviews, sorted by locations," said co-founder Danny Catullo. "I was like, wait a minute. We could do this for food!"

It's basically the natural evolution from what Danny's done at Catullo Prime Meats; taking a product and figuring out a way to get that product into the hands of people across the country.

"It's not just the successes that I've had. It's really the failures that I had. Because now, I can speak their language. I know what they've gone through. I know it's scary out there, the cost for shipping perishables especially," said Catullo.

"A lot of businesses know how to make products and that's what they're good at, but marketing is not the best place for them. That's where we bring our expertise to the table," said chief marketing officer Ross Morrone.

Local spots like Catullos are just the beginning. They have about two dozen vendors online right now and are looking to quadruple that in their next phase, giving you more options when you start searching for a particular city or food.

"It's cities, it's nationalities; like you're looking for Greek food or maybe you're looking for regionality like Tex-Mex," said Catullo.

"Like Youngstown, you'd be able to look at all Youngstown vendors. Then we're going to do Columbus, Cleveland, then expand across the country. So you'll eventually have a city rollout where you can go to your favorite city, and find one of the foods that you might have tasted in that area," said Morrone.

The website brings the best local favorites together no matter where you live.

"Instead of someone just looking for One Hot Cookie online, if they also see High Point Creamery from Denver, Colorado, but they want cookies to go with it. They can pick the best-rated cookie in Youngstown, Ohio and the best-rated ice cream in Denver, Colorado and put those two together. Now we're talking about dessert and now I'm hungry," said Catullo.

That's the whole point. Trying to put the best food in the nation on your plate and not only giving you a way to find it but giving those companies a way to find you.

FoodECrave is a Youngstown Business Incubator portfolio company, with YBI helping them build this into a nationwide brand. You can find more at foodecrave.com.