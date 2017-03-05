Woman, 35, struck and killed on rural Ohio highway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - A woman has been struck and killed after apparently leaving her vehicle and attempting to cross an unlit stretch of rural Ohio highway on foot.

The name of the 35-year-old victim, who was from Jackson County, had not yet been released as her family was notified.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2mHFPLd ) the accident took place in Ross County around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened near the intersection of State Route 50 and Old Route 35 in Liberty Township, about three miles southeast of Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee).

The driver of the other vehicle stopped and performed CPR on the injured woman. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The woman's vehicle was not on site. Her death remains under investigation.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

