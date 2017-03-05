Great Groceries: Honey Lime Pork Loin - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Honey Lime Pork Loin

Honey Lime Pork Loin

2 1/2 lbs. pork loin
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup honey
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
2 Tbsp. lime juice
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
Fresh lime wedges, chopped cilantro for serving


In a large skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Season pork with salt and pepper and place in skillet. Let pork sear until the outside edge starts to blacken. Place pork into slow cooker.

In a small bowl whisk together honey, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice, garlic and ginger. Pour marinade over pork. Let cook for 6 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 6 hours on high.

Place pork on a platter and pour juices in a medium saucepan. Cook marinade over medium-high heat and whisk in cornstarch. Cook for a few minutes until it starts to thicken. Pour over pork and garnish with lime wedges and fresh cilantro.

