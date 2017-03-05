Sheriff: Woman killed in home had protection order

PALMER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania woman found shot to death had a protection from abuse order against a man later found dead in his car in New Jersey.

Northampton County authorities said 47-year-old Lisa Menzo Santoro was found Friday afternoon in a vehicle in the garage of her Palmer Township home. Police were seeking 45-year-old Leonard Moser, but after his car was stopped in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Warren County authorities said he apparently killed himself with a shotgun.

Northampton County Sheriff David Dalrymple said Menzo Santoro had obtained a protection-from-abuse order against Moser, which was served to him last Monday. Authorities said none of her four children were in the home when she was killed.

Friends of Menzo Santoro started collecting donations for her children Saturday.

