97-year-old twins freeze to death after falling outside

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going set

Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the city

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to return to the stand Tuesday.

Minnesota officer on tape: 'I don't know where the gun was'

President Donald Trump and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are taking center stage in a race they're not part of.

A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.

A former worker recently fired from a Florida awning company followed through with a plan to kill his co-workers, singling out five co-workers and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life, authorities said.

Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she shot down the actor's casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills that he said were herbal supplements.

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) - Two 97-year-old twin sisters apparently froze to death Saturday after they fell outside and were stranded overnight just steps from one of their Rhode Island homes.

Jean Haley, of Barrington, was trying to call for help and fell after noticing her sister, Martha Williams, of East Providence, had fallen also, Barrington Police said.

The sisters had returned to Haley's home from dinner Friday night with their 89-year-old sister. The younger sister, who lives elsewhere in Barrington and wasn't named by police, left the two sisters at some point before the falls, police said.

They said Williams was going to her car to leave Haley's home when she fell in the driveway, near the rear of her vehicle. When Haley attempted to re-enter her home to call for help, police said she may have tripped on a rug in the garage and fallen.

A neighbor found the twin sisters the next morning. They were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in critical condition, but died a short time later.

Temperatures were freezing with a wind chill overnight Friday into Saturday, when much of New England saw some if its coldest temperatures of the winter.

Police Chief John LaCross called the deaths a "tragic loss." A man who identified himself as a grandson answered the phone at Haley's home Sunday and said the family would be commenting later.

