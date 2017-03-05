Firefighters in Wisconsin fight fire at their own firehouse

Wednesday, June 7 2017 3:21 AM EDT2017-06-07 07:21:33 GMT
Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she shot down the actor's casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills that he said were herbal supplements.
Wednesday, June 7 2017 3:11 AM EDT2017-06-07 07:11:21 GMT
A former worker recently fired from a Florida awning company followed through with a plan to kill his co-workers, singling out five co-workers and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life, authorities said.
MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Firefighters in the Wisconsin community of Mayville had to respond to a fire at a familiar scene - their own firehouse.
Firefighters were dispatched round 10 p.m. Saturday after a passer-by reported seeing flames at the station, which is not staffed around the clock.
The volunteer fire department said in a statement Sunday that crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire inside the station and put it out. The fire was confined to the vehicle, but the station had to be ventilated due to the heavy smoke.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire. The department says the fire won't affect its operations.
Cleanup was underway Sunday.
Mayville is about 45 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
Monday, June 5 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-06-06 01:10:37 GMT
The mysterious term which President Donald Trump tweeted has spread like wildfire on social media and the Scrabble-like multiplayer game has now jumped aboard, defining the word as "the amount and quality of reporting when autocorrect fails you at 3am."
