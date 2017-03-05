Youngstown police accuse man of stashing drugs in store - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown police accuse man of stashing drugs in store

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A traffic stop turned into an arrest at the Logan Avenue Gas Mart Sunday afternoon in Youngstown.

Youngstown police told 21 News they knew the suspect had warrants out for his arrest when they tried to pull him over around 5:00 p.m.

The suspect, however, ran into the store at the gas station.

Police told 21 News the suspect dropped a gun and stashed a bag of drugs behind potato chips on a shelf inside of the store.

Police apprehended the man with no resistance.

No one in the store was harmed. 

Three other people were in the suspect's vehicle. They all fled the scene on foot. 

