Missing Farmdale man's van found in Erie

Authorities searching for a missing Farmdale man have found the van he was last seen driving, but there is still no sign of 91-year-old John Peters.

The Dodge Caravan was found in Erie, Pennsylvania, where the search now continues.

The van was found on Wednesday, which was before Peters was reported missing.

It wasn't until this past weekend that investigators were able to trace the abandoned vehicle to Peters.

According to Erie NBC affiliate WICU-TV, police, local scuba teams, and water rescue boats spent Sunday searching for Peters.

By tracking his credit card, deputies determined that the Sodom-Hutchings Road man was at a Shell station in Orwell, Ohio where he fueled his vehicle up with the assistance of an employee there.

The Sheriff says Peters had also made a credit card purchase at the Sparkle Market in Cortland.

Authorities say Peters suffers from dementia and his family is worried for his welfare.

Peters is a white male, age 91, five foot seven inches tall and weighs 155 lbs.

He was last seen wearing green Dickies clothing.

Anyone seeing Peters is asked to call 9-1-1 to report his location.