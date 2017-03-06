Sharon 5-year-old calls 9-1-1 after parents overdose

A five-year-old boy in Sharon called 9-1-1 over the weekend to report that he thought his parents were dead.

Police were sent to the Pine Hollow Village Apartment Complex on East Connelly Boulevard Saturday night.

There they found the child's parents inside a small closet near the kitchen.

Both had passed out from drug overdoses.

According to police, the father had overdosed on heroin.

The mother was under the influence of painkillers.

First responders administered the opiate overdose antidote Narcan to revive the father.

An officer at the scene comforted the boy while the situation was unfolding.

Police say the boy is staying with relatives while Children and Youth Services investigates.