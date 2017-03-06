Guinea pig, mouse found abandoned in Sharon trash

The Humane Society of Mercer County is trying to find out who threw out a guinea pig and a pet mouse in Sharon.

Society members were called out Sunday evening to the 200 block of an alley between McClure and Stambaugh Avenues, where a child found a cage in a trash tote.

Underneath the cage was a guinea pig, which was drenched in water. The animal's water supply was also frozen.

When rescuers took the guinea pig somewhere to warm up, they also discovered a mouse in the wood shavings being used for bedding.

The society says that both animals are now warm and doing well.

Anyone with information on who may have abandoned the animals can contact the Humane Society at 724-981-5445.