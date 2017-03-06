PennDOT previews plans for Hermitage bridge construction - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PennDOT previews plans for Hermitage bridge construction

HERMITAGE, Pa. -

PennDOT's plans to replace the bridge over Bobby Run in Hermitage are on display this month.

The bridge, built in 1950 and classified as structurally deficient, is on state Route 760 (Broadway Avenue), about three-quarters of a mile west of Route 18.

Construction, set for 2018, will include replacing the 19-foot, 8-inch I-beam bridge with a prestressed plank beam bridge. Work will also include adding a waterproof membrane and updated guide rails.

No detours are anticipated; one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times.

About 6,596 vehicles a day use the bridge, Penn-DOT said.

The plans are available for public viewing at the city building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through the 17.

