Fire alarm brings evacuation at Niles assisted living facility

Residents of an assisted living facility were forced to flee into the morning chill on Monday after a fire alarm went off.

Firefighters were called to the Grace Woods Senior Living facility off Youngstown Warren Road after the alarm sounded in one of the buildings at around 7:00 a.m.

The building was evacuated.

Investigators say the problem was smoke coming from a motor that is part of the facility's sprinkler system.

Firefighters used fans to clear smoke from the building until it was determined that residents could return.

No injuries were reported.