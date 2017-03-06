Cyberattack still idling Pennsylvania Senate Democrats

The computer network for Pennsylvania's Senate Democrats remains shut down by what they call a "ransomware" cyberattack that's drawn the attention of the FBI.

The network and data was still inaccessible Monday, three days after Friday's attack.

Senate Democratic staff aides say Microsoft is also working on the situation, although caucus officials haven't said what, if any, ransom was demanded. The FBI is only saying that it's working to address the situation.

A ransomware attack is typically aimed at stealing sensitive information in an attempt to be paid for the data's return, often in a digital currency.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's office says the attack hasn't affected the state's networks, which are separate from the Senate Democrats' computers. The attorney general's office also says it is looking into the cyberattack.

