Ohio teen killed while fleeing someone who tried to rob him

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot as he and another teenager ran from a vehicle where someone had tried to rob them.

Police say the teen boys were riding in a Jeep with two other males on Saturday evening when one of those occupants pointed a gun at them and demanded money. A 16-year-old in the back seat handed over some cash before running from the vehicle with the younger teen, who was shot in the back as they fled.

The medical examiner's office identified him as Jaevelle Swift. The second teen wasn't hurt.

Police haven't publicly identified the suspected shooter or the other male who was in the vehicle.

It was the second fatal shooting of a teenager in the city in as many weeks.

