Ohio gas prices up; fuel costs expected to rise this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gas prices around Ohio have increased again over the past week.

Ohio's average for regular fuel was about $2.23 per gallon in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's a dime more than the state average last week and well above the average of $1.87 at this time last year.

The national average was $2.31 on Monday, up from $2.29 a week earlier and $1.81 a year ago.

AAA says gas prices mostly held steady during February but are expected to increase this month as demand rises and refiners start switching from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.

