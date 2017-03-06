Police: Man shot boy playing basketball in Ohio neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police are trying to figure out why someone shot and wounded an 11-year-old boy while he was playing basketball outdoors with other children in a neighborhood south of downtown Dayton.

Police say the boy told them that a man dressed in black approached the children with another juvenile male on Sunday afternoon, then pulled out a handgun and fired. The 11-year-old was struck in the hand and groin and was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injuries, which weren't considered life-threatening.

Sgt. Creigee Coleman tells the Dayton Daily News that it's unclear what prompted the adult to shoot a child. Police seeking more information hope to interview the victim and other witnesses to develop a better description of a suspect and some insight on possible motives.

