State EPA and fire crews fight industrial blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Dayton say an industrial fire has destroyed a business.

Fire officials tell WHIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2maGFgb ) that the blaze started at KMW Truck and Trailer Repair around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators say fire crews from Dayton and Riverside along with the state Environmental Protection Agency responded.

Officials say crews could not use water to contain the fire due to an oil field underneath the building. Investigators say the structure emitted a thick column of smoke as tanks exploded inside.

Authorities urge residents to close their windows. Officials say firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to prevent it from spreading.

There are no reported injuries. Authorities say the building is a total loss.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.