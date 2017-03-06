Copy-Man sentenced to 30 to 60 years in motel beating death

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in the beating death of another man at a northwestern Pennsylvania motel at a New Year's party in 2016.

Thirty-five-year-old Carl Bell pleaded guilty in Erie County in January to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 53-year-old Charles Lesser.

Authorities said Bell punched, kicked and stomped Lesser and another man in one room at the Lin Lee Motel. Investigators said he then returned to his mother's room and kicked and stomped her before pouring boiling water on her. Assault charges were upgraded to homicide charges after Lesser's death more than a month later.

Bell apologized in court Monday, saying he was so intoxicated from drugs and alcohol "it took me days to realize what happened."

