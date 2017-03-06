3-week-old hospitalized, parents jailed on abuse charges

Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
A man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in the stabbing death of his grandmother in western Pennsylvania four years ago.More >>
A suburban Philadelphia woman has been sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.More >>
State police in central Pennsylvania say the body of an 8-year-old boy swept away in the Susquehanna River last week has been found.More >>
Authorities say two men are in custody facing 10 counts of attempted murder each in gunfire that injured 10 people on a north Philadelphia block where a crowd was listening to music and dancing.More >>
A Pennsylvania man charged with two armed bank robberies has died in the Allegheny County Jail.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer has been fired over charges that he shoplifted about $10 worth of meat from a local Wal-Mart.More >>
Authorities in southeastern Pennsylvania have announced the arrest of a man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More >>
Pittsburgh police say a masked gunman robbed a restaurant and pepper sprayed employees before fleeing with cash from the business' safe.More >>
A Pittsburgh man who crashed the car he was driving into a home had been shot and has died of that wound.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
