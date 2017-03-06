Pennsylvania YMCA branch bans political TV stations in gym

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A YMCA in northeastern Pennsylvania has banned political TV stations from the gyms in its workout areas to prevent arguments and fights.

Trish Fisher, the chief executive officer of the Greater Scranton YMCA, says the policy was put in place late last month because of some "boisterous conversations" about politics over the last six months or so.

That means no more 24-hour cable TV news will be allowed on the TVs: No CNN, MSNBC or FOX news.

Fisher says there have been no physical fights over politics, but there was one close call that was broken up by another member.

Fisher says the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive since the YMCA posted the new rule on Feb. 28.

