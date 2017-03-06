Senate asks former Trump adviser to retain Russia material

The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environment

A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trial

Attorneys have filed a lawsuit in federal court, seeking to compel two architects of CIA interrogation tactics to provide information to Polish officials who are investigating a former CIA site in Poland.

Authorities say a stolen pickup was found impaled on about 30 feet of guard rail near an eastern Idaho canal, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she shot down the actor's casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills that he said were herbal supplements.

Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been injured in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb.

In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her help.

By JULIE PACE

AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) - A former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign says he has been contacted by the Senate intelligence Committee about its investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

In response to the committee, Carter Page said he will "provide any information" that may be of assistance to the committee.

"I will do everything in my power to reasonably ensure that all information concerning my activities related to Russia last year is preserved," Page said in a letter addressed to North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the committee chairman, and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman.

The Senate panel will review Russia's interference in the presidential race, which intelligence agencies have concluded was carried out on Trump's behalf, and potential links between Russia and Trump's campaign advisers and associates. The lawmakers have asked about a dozen individuals and organizations, including the White House, to preserve relevant materials.

The FBI has also been investigating ties between Russia and Trump advisers and associates during the campaign.

Trump has denied having any knowledge of such contacts. He's grown increasingly angry over a stream of stories suggesting otherwise, including revelations last week that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the campaign. During his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he did not have contact with Russian officials.

Page, who briefly served as a foreign policy adviser to Trump's campaign, also met Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a July event on the sidelines of the Republican National Committee. Trump's team has tried to distance the president from Page, saying he never had significant contact with him.

In his letter to the Senate committee, Page blamed Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign for spreading false information about his connections to Russia.

