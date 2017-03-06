'La La Land,' in live concert form, coming to Hollywood Bowl

The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environment

A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trial

Attorneys have filed a lawsuit in federal court, seeking to compel two architects of CIA interrogation tactics to provide information to Polish officials who are investigating a former CIA site in Poland.

Authorities say a stolen pickup was found impaled on about 30 feet of guard rail near an eastern Idaho canal, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she shot down the actor's casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills that he said were herbal supplements.

Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been injured in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb.

In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her help.

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Live from Los Angeles, it's "La La Land" live!

Lionsgate announced Monday that "La La Land In Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration" will come to the Hollywood Bowl on May 26-27. The live shows will be conducted by composer Justin Hurwitz, who won two Academy Awards last month for his work on the movie's music.

The show will include a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble, along with the film's original vocal recordings from Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and John Legend. The movie will play along while the musicians perform.

Hurwitz said in an interview with The Associated Press that before working on "La La Land" with director and writer Damien Chazelle, he told his longtime friend that the film would be perfect for the live stage.

"The process is just beginning," Hurwitz said of prepping for the live dates. "We're figuring out how to handle visually and musically the various music elements in the movie, and it's a lot of fun brainstorming ideas and solutions. What is exciting is ... to be able to really feature the musicians and show exactly what they're doing."

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the live shows, Hurwitz said they are using the same orchestra contractor from the movie.

Following the Memorial Day dates in Los Angeles, the live production will visit Atlanta; San Diego; San Antonio; Nashville, Tennessee; Washington, D.C.; and other U.S. cities. It will also travel internationally to the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland and Canada. Those dates, along with more cities, will be announced later.

"La La Land" won six Academy Awards, including best director for Chazelle and best actress for Stone. Hurwitz won best original score as well as best original song for "City of Stars," shared with songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"There have been a couple times where I was in my apartment and I saw two Oscars sitting there (and) it almost took me a second to register what they were. The thought of those gorgeous, iconic statuettes sitting right there in my apartment is a bit surreal," he said.

He also said it has been dreamlike to hear "people singing my songs back at me" because of the film's success.

When asked if he could see "La La Land" on the Broadway stage, Hurwitz said: "Those conversations haven't even started to be honest. ... I think those conversations will happen inevitably, but I don't know if an actual adaptation will happen. It'll just be something we talk about and try to figure out, 'should it be done, can it be done?'"

Of the best picture flub during the Academy Awards - where "La La Land" was announced the winner before the Oscar was handed to the "Moonlight" creators, Hurwitz said: "I don't know, I haven't really thought about it much. But 'Moonlight' is an extraordinary movie and I am very happy for them."

